NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Naperville police officer shot and killed a man who the department said charged at the officer with a hatchet.

It reportedly happened around 11 a.m. Friday during a traffic stop. A second vehicle pulled up and a man holding a hatchet got out, according to police. He then allegedly went after the officer, who shot him.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

“The officer is a 22 year veteran of our department and thankfully was not physically injured,” Chief Jason Arres of the Naperville Police Department. “We immediately contacted the DuPage County Merit Public Integrity Team and the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office. These agencies are now working together and conducting an independent investigation into this incident.”

Police said that the suspect was a white male in his twenties. They said that they will release his identity once the family is notified.