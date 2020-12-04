Officer under investigation after discharging weapon on Forreston domestic violence call

FORRESTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Two men were arrested during an investigation into a domestic violence call in Forreston, during which one of the suspects produced a weapon and was shot at by a police officer.

According to the Forreston Police Department, Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies were called in to assist Forreston PD at a home in the 100 block of S. 1st Ave around 9:20 Wednesday night.

A Forreston officer reported seeing a man standing in the doorway of the residence with a weapon. The officer then shot at the suspect, striking a wall near the doorway, at which point the suspect dropped the weapon and was taken into custody.

Illinois State Police were contacted to investigate the shooting by the officer.

Jeffrey Slick, 31, of Forreston, was charged with Aggravated Assault, and Colton Moser, 18, of Leaf River, was charged with Domestic Battery.

Both were taken to the Ogle County Jail.

