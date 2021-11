ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Roscoe Police are searching for an alleged credit card thief.

Investigators said the man broke into a car at Riverside Park earlier this month. The vehicle owner said several bank cards were stolen and used to purchase items at Target in Machesney Park.

The security cam images of the suspect showed him wearing what looks like shorts, a black hoodie and a Yankees hat.

Anyone with information on the suspect should contact the Roscoe Police.