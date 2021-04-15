Officers, victim identified in deadly Rockford deputy-involved shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The specialized task force investigating a pair of officer-involved shootings over the weekend released new information.

The first incident involved the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. It happened on Saturday.

Investigators say the wife of Faustin Guetigo called the police and told officers he hit her. A deputy reported the woman had a bloody lip.

Officers searched for Guetigo but did not find him. Hours later, anther call prompted deputies to return to the house. Investigators saw the supect outside of the home and directed him to put his hands behind his back.

The man then allegedly ran inside the home. Two deputies entered the house using a key, one held a taser and the other with a firearm. The pair located the suspect in the basement holding a metal pipe.

The officers say they asked the suspect to drop the pipe at least three times. Investigators say the man ran up the stairs and a deputy identified as Sergeant Broullard fired his gun.

The suspect continued charging and hit Broullard on the head with the pipe, knocking him unconscious. Another deputy fired, and provided emergency care.

Guetigo died at the hospital. Sgt. Broullard was treated and released.