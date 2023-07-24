ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s Christmas in July for those excited for the 2023 Yuletide season as the Festival of Lights released its schedule for the holiday on Monday.

The free event takes place annually at Sinnissippi Park, at 1401 North 2nd Street, and operates on donations.

The tradition has been in the stateline since 1989. Residents can drive through Sinnissippi Park and enjoy dozens of holiday light displays.

2023 Festival of Lights Schedule

Friday 11/24 – Sunday 11/26, 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Thursday 11/30 – Sunday 12/3, 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Thursday 12/7 – Sunday 12/10, 5 p.m – 11 p.m.

Thursday 12/14 – Sunday 12/17, 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Monday 12/18 – Saturday 12/23 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday, Christmas Eve 12/24, 24 hours

Monday, Christmas Day 12/25, 24 hours

Tuesday 12/26 – Saturday 12/30, 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

New Years Eve, Sunday, 12/31 5 p.m. – 12 a.m.