Officials: Candidate was accidentally left off City of Beloit absentee ballot

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Absentee ballots in several Beloit wards were missing a candidate, Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson announced Friday.

Jacob Taylor was supposed to be listed as a candidate for County Supervisor District 16, but due to a proofing error, he was inadvertently left off absentee ballots in Wards 5, 6 and 7.

Tollefson indicated that new ballots would be printed and sent to all individuals who had previously requested an absentee ballot along with a letter of explanation and further instructions.

Under state law, voters who return this second ballot will have its votes recorded, while the first ballot they submitted will be spoiled and not recorded.

Voters who do not return this second ballot will still have their first ballot counted.

Records indicate that approximately 200 absentee ballots have been issued in City of Beloit Ward 5, 6 and 7.

Voters who will be voting in person at the polls on April 7 will be presented with the corrected ballot.

