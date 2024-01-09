FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — With snow from a winter storm system accumulating on roads, officials are warning residents against unnecessary travel.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until midnight tonight

The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office issued an advisory Tuesday afternoon, adding, “If you must travel, use caution as road conditions may change quickly over short times and distances.”

Road conditions are expected to worsen into the evening and overnight hours. With heavy snow continuing to fall, visibility will likely drop to around a quarter of a mile at times.

The First Warn Storm Team says heavy wet snow will continue to fall, and with temperatures falling below freezing levels overnight, there will be several slick spots on roadways.

For the latest forecast, click here.