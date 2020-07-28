Officials investigate fire at Lewis Lemon Elementary School in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford elementary caught fire Monday night and investigators believe it may have been intentional.
It happened just before 7:00 p.m. Firefighters put out the flames quickly, but the bricks by the front door have been heavily charred.
There is smoke damage inside the building and some insulation burned as well.
Officials say no one was hurt.
