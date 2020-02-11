Live Now
LIVE: New Hampshire primary results

Officials investigating cause of Freeport house explosion

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Freeport Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house explosion which happened Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 1100 block of W. Prentice Street around 10:38 a.m., where they found a single story home heavily damaged from an apparent explosion.

Fire crews said smoke and smoldering fire was present at the scene when they arrived.

Two people were home at the time of the explosion, but authorities say they were able to escape. A man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials say the cause of the explosion is under investigation.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories