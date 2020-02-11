Officials investigating cause of Freeport house explosion

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Freeport Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house explosion which happened Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 1100 block of W. Prentice Street around 10:38 a.m., where they found a single story home heavily damaged from an apparent explosion.

Fire crews said smoke and smoldering fire was present at the scene when they arrived.

Two people were home at the time of the explosion, but authorities say they were able to escape. A man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials say the cause of the explosion is under investigation.

