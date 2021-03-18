Officials: Missing Rock County hiker’s dogs found dead

MILTON, Wis. (WTVO) — Authorities say the two dogs of a missing Rock County man have been found dead in a lake, and the search has now shifted to become a recovery operation.

Kevin Doyle, 66. was last see in the Storrs Lake vicinity near Milton.

He is described as 5’6″, 170lbs, with brown hair, blue eyes, a white mustache and goatee.

Police say he left his residence with his two yellow Labrador retrievers at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday and never returned home. His vehicle was reportedly still parked at Storrs Lake.

According to WKOW, the two dogs were found dead in Storrs Lake. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office has dismissed volunteers who came to the park to search for Doyle.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Rock County Sheriff’s Office at 608-757-2244.