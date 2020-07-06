Officials release victim ID, details in fatal gas station shooting in DeKalb

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say 29-year-old Chrishun Keeler-Tyus was shot and killed, and another person injured, in a shooting at a FasMart gas station in DeKalb on Saturday.

Police were called to the gas station, at 933 South Fourth Street, at 1:50 p.m.

According to police, Keeler-Tyus got into an argument with a female customer inside the store. The woman called her husband for assistance. As Keeler-Tyus left the store, the customer’s husband arrived. At the same time, another dark colored vehicle pulled into the parking lot and shot several times at Keeler-Tyus, who was later taken to the hospital where he died.

Police say the second victim did not sustain life threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect vehicle was recovered in Aurora, and the investigation is ongoing.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

