SANDWICH, Ill. (WTVO) — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a vehicle involved in a Christmas Day hit-and-run in Sandwich.

The vehicle, described as a lifted black Ram, was reportedly traveling on E. Sandwich Road, just south of Wagner Road, around 11:14 p.m. when the crash occurred.

The other vehicle involved, identified only as a Hyundai, was driven by Benjamin Riddle, 31, at the time of the incident.

No injuries were reported. An investigation is ongoing.