BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — There is less than one month until the Belvidere Assembly Plant goes idle, and officials said that they are still working to save it.

The United Autoworkers Union said that it has met with President Biden or his staff to pressure Stellantis to direct new product to Belvidere, as well as to steer federal incentives to keep the plant open.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is also working on more state incentives to entice the car maker to stay in the area. Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said that there is a local team, including Belvidere’s mayor, who are working with the state’s EV czar.

“We want to be all on the same page, all aligned, and let the state know, ‘hey, us at the local level know this is important, and we’re all working together,'” McNamara said. “I know Stellantis and the State are continuing to have conversations back and forth about what is needed, so, cautiously optimistic.”

The Belvidere Assembly Plant is set to go idle on February 28.