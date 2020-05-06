Ogle and Lee county leaders propose their own re-opening plan

(WTVO) — Leaders from Ogle and Lee counties say they are submitting their own re-opening plan to Illinois Gov. JB Prtizker for approval, a day after the governor announced a 5-phase Reopen Illinois plan.

Representatives from the City of Dixon, Rochelle, Oregon, KSB Hospital, Rochelle Community Hospital, and regional school districts and first responders contributed to the plan, in conjunction with State Rep. Tom Demmer (R-90th Dist).

According to a press release, “This plan was near completion when the Governor announced his Restore Illinois plan yesterday afternoon. The plans have several similarities; however, this two-county regional plan would have provisions to open businesses deemed “non-essential” with strict limitations on safety measures and occupancy.”

The plan will address personal protective equipment availability, hospital capacity, testing capability and support for at-risk individuals. Like the Restore Illinois plan, if at any point in the phased re-opening an uptick in cases of COVID-19 is identified, the plan addresses criteria that would require return to an earlier phase for the safety of all residents and businesses, the leaders said.

Pritzker’s five-phase plan provides a framework for reopening businesses, education, and recreational activities in each phase.

The five phases of reopening for each health region are as follows:

Phase 1 – Rapid Spread: The rate of infection among those tested and the number of patients admitted to the hospital is high or rapidly increasing. Strict stay at home and social distancing guidelines are put in place and only essential businesses remain open. Every region has experienced this phase once already and could return to it if mitigation efforts are unsuccessful.

Phase 2 – Flattening: The rate of infection among those tested and the number of patients admitted to the hospital beds and ICU beds increases at an ever slower rate, moving toward a flat and even a downward trajectory. Non-essential retail stores reopen for curb-side pickup and delivery. Illinoisans are directed to wear a face covering when outside the home, and can begin enjoying additional outdoor activities like golf, boating and fishing while practicing social distancing. To varying degrees, every region is experiencing flattening as of early May.

Phase 3 – Recovery: The rate of infection among those tested, the number of patients admitted to the hospital, and the number of patients needing ICU beds is stable or declining. Manufacturing, offices, retail, barbershops and salons can reopen to the public with capacity and other limits and safety precautions. All gatherings limited to 10 or fewer people are allowed. Face coverings and social distancing are the norm.

Phase 4 – Revitalization: The rate of infection among those tested and the number of patients admitted to the hospital continues to decline. All gatherings of up to 50 people are allowed, restaurants and bars reopen, travel resumes, child care and schools reopen under guidance from the IDPH. Face coverings and social distancing are the norm.

Phase 5 – Illinois Restored: With a vaccine or highly effective treatment widely available or the elimination of any new cases over a sustained period, the economy fully reopens with safety precautions continuing. Conventions, festivals and large events are permitted, and all businesses, schools, and places of recreation can open with new safety guidance and procedures in place reflecting the lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state is collectively still in Phase 2. Ogle and Lee Counties are grouped into Region 1.

