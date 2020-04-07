Ogle County announces 13th case of COVID-19; patient in their 70’s

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Ogle County Health Department says a person in their 70’s has tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the 13th case so far in the county.

Gov. JB Pritzker announced 73 people had died in the state in the last 24 hours, the largest spike in deaths so far. There have been 380 deaths in Illinois from the disease.

MORE HEADLINES:

