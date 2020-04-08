Ogle County announces 1st death from COVID-19, woman in her 80’s

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman in her 80’s has become Ogle County’s first fatality from coronavirus, officials announced Wednesday. Two more people have tested positive for the disease, for a total of 15 cases in the county.

The Ogle County Health Department says both of the new cases are individuals in their 40’s.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,529 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 82 deaths.

As of Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health says it has 15,078 positive cases, 462 deaths, with 75,066 total tests completed.

