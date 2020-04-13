Ogle County announces 2 additional cases of coronavirus

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Ogle County Health Department announced 2 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, a person in their 50’s and another in their 60’s.

The county is currently reporting 27 cases, and one fatality from coronavirus.

Illinois has 22,025 confirmed cases, and 794 deaths from the disease.

