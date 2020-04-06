Ogle County announces 3 more cases of COVID-19

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Ogle County Health Department announced 3 additional cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing the county’s total to 12.

One individual is in their 20’s, another in their 30’s, and another in their 50’s.

The health department previously reported that a child under the age of

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 1,006 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, April 6th, along with 33 new deaths.

A DeKalb man in his 50s is among the latest deaths announced. DeKalb has 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

