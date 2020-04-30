OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Ogle County Health Department announced 6 new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Thursday, bringing the total to 127.
There have been 2 coronavirus-related deaths so far to date.
A total of 28 people have recovered from the disease.
MORE HEADLINES:
- IceHogs sign defenseman Ramsey for 2020-21 season
- Ogle County announces 6 new cases of COVID-19
- ‘Stateline Sports Memories’: Walter Payton races at Blackhawk Farms
- LIVE: Winnebago County coronavirus briefing for Thursday, April 30th
- COVID-19 update: 2,563 new cases, 141 deaths in Illinois on Thursday
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!