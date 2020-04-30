Live Now
Ogle County announces 6 new cases of COVID-19

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Ogle County Health Department announced 6 new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Thursday, bringing the total to 127.

There have been 2 coronavirus-related deaths so far to date.

A total of 28 people have recovered from the disease.

