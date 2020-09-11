Ogle County at warning level for COVID-19 infections, warns of additional restrictions

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Ogle County Health Department issued a warning on Friday for residents, saying the county has seen a 2 week increase in coronavirus cases which may trigger additional mitigation efforts.

Health department officials said the county had experienced double-digit new case counts in the period between August 30th and September 5th, one of the highest rates since March.

With testing positivity reaching 7.5%, authorities warn that reaching an 8% metric will trigger further restrictions, including: no indoor dining, reduction in gathering sizes, cancellation of indoor events, and other mitigation tactics.

“Please remember that we are seeing an increase of community spread and many people are walking around asymptomatic. Do your part to protect our community. Wear your mask, avoid large gatherings, keep your distance, stay home if you are sick, and wash your hands,” the Health Department said in a statement.

