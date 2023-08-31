ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Ogle County Health Department has announced that it found a bird that tested positive for West Nile virus.

This is the county’s first case this year. The bird turned up in Rochelle.

West Nile is transmitted to people through mosquito bites. The health department is reminding residents that mosquitoes will be out through fall. They should assume that there are West Nile mosquitoes in the county.

Common West Nile virus symptoms include fever, nausea, head and muscle aches.

In addition, a bat in the county has tested positive for rabies. The health department urges residents to avoid contact with the animals.

Residents who find one in their home, or find a dead bat, should call animal control or the health department.

There have been over 24 cases of rabid bats in Illinois so far this year.