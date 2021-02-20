Ogle County Brewery overcomes odds, holds grand opening

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — In the midst of a pandemic and many closures, there’s a new business opening up in the Stateline. We were there for the grand opening.

Ogle County Brewery is the newest addition to the Stateline, opening its doors for the first time on Saturday. As many people know, the pandemic has created many hardships for small business owners. But one local brewery hopes to start a different trend.

“We were just looking at doing something creative that we think would spark something for the community in turn as well,” said owner Bryan Wynn.

First-time brewery owners Bryan Wynn and Joshua Skinner say they had plans to open last fall, but the pandemic forced them to wait. With restrictions recently loosening, they say the timing was right.

“I think people are ready to get out. I think the numbers are starting to go down, things are starting to loosen up a little bit. So, for us, the timing is actually pretty good,” said Skinner.

Their passion for brewing beer gives them an edge.

“We always start the day with a recipe that we have in mind. By the end of the day, we change the recipe quite a bit. So that’s, that’s the fun part about it. I mean, we’re not restricted at all. We can be creative. We can kind of do what we want with it,” Skinner explained.

Oregon Mayor Ken Williams says the location of the brewery will help the downtown area.

“We helped fund part of it through our TIF program for the downtown. This is a very key corner of our city and we look at it as a bright spot that’s going to be there as we re-open the whole industry and all of the shops in our city,” Mayor Williams said.

Ogle County Brewery wants to share their new brews with the community–safely.

“Come out, I mean, use common courtesy, common sense. Stay as safe as you can. At the end of the day, we need social interaction, so this is very very important. Come on out, be safe, enjoy the beer,” said Skinner.

For all the beer and coffee lovers out there, they recommend trying their OCB Stout, which tastes like dark chocolate and a hint of coffee.

The new brewery is located at 400 West Washington Street in Oregon.