OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A Tinley Park man is dead after a crash on Interstate 88 in Ogle County.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday near Rochelle. That is when police said that 71-year-old Anthony Moody slowed to a stop, but it is not clear why he did. A tractor trailer crashed into the back of Moody’s car, and he was transported to a hospital where he later died.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.