Ogle County confirms 1st case of coronavirus

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Ogle County Health Department is reporting the county’s first positive case of COVID-19 on Monday.

Rochelle Memorial Hospital says the first case is an adult in their 50’s.

“We understand this is a concerning time for everyone in our community,” said Gregg Olson, RCH Chief Executive Officer. “As more positive cases are identified in our county and across the country, we can’t emphasize enough that ALL residents should practice social distancing, proper handwashing and staying home when you are sick. Social distancing at this time is crucial to limiting the spread of COVID-19,” stated Olson.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 461 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and 8 recent deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 5,057 cases, including 73 deaths, in 52 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.

