Child tests positive for coronavirus in Ogle County

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Ogle County Health Department has confirmed 2 additional cases of COVID-19, including a child under the age of 10.

The other case is an adult in their 30’s.

This brings the total number of cases in Ogle County to 4.

The health department said they are not releasing further details to protect the privacy of the families.

