Ogle County Fair 2020 canceled

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — The 2020 Ogle County Fair will not be held this year, organizers announced Thursday, as a preventative measure against the spread of COVID-19.

The fair was expected to be held July 29 – August 2nd.

The Ogle County Fair Association says it is following the guidance of the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs, which says, ”There is no guarantee of an illness-free event even if you follow everything in this Reopening Guide. … health and safety measures are the best ways to protect live events and the people who create them, while also inspiring patrons to return to the places where we make magic happen.”

The association says it reviewed the pros and cons of holding the fair amidst the coronavirus pandemic, and unanimously voted against it.

“The board is extremely saddened to have to make this decision. The health risks and added layers necessary for safety far outweigh the benefits of having the fair this year,” the association said in a statement.

Board President Tom Simpson said, “ We could have never expected this to happen but putting our fair goers at risk would never be worth it in the long run. Safety has to come first. We are all looking forward to next year and making it the best fair Ogle County has ever seen.”

