OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — This past week a project, to lay 31 miles of fiber-optic cable, was completed that will deliver superfast internet to residents in Oregon, Mt. Morris, Forreston, and Polo.

The Ogle County Board announced the project, installed in partnership with fiber provider Syndeo Networks, will provide service from 100mbps to 1gps.

Ogle County said the service will also serve as a redundant network for internet service.

Syndeo will continue building fiber service into Lee County.

In Rockford, a $200 million fiber project is underway as part of a partnership with SiFi Networks. That project will eventually see 13,000 miles of cable laid within 4 years.

Fiber can send data at about 70% of the speed of light, with transfer rates up to 10 gigabytes per second, compared to 25-300 megabytes per second transfer speed on copper cable.