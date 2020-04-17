Ogle County has 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Ogle County Health Department has announced 12 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, the largest single day spike in positive cases recorded for the county.

There are now 41 positive cases in the county, and there has been 1 death so far.

The Illinois Department of Health announced an additional 1,842 cases of coronavirus on Friday, and 62 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

