OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Ogle County Health Department is asking for patience as the office has been inundated with calls and emails from residents eager to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The department says it is only scheduling people who qualify under Phase 1A or 1B of the state’s vaccination plan, and says those who fall in each category can leave a message including their name, phone number, and birthday.

The health department says a health official will return the call within a few days.