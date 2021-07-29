Ogle County health department recommends universal masking indoors

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Ogle County Health Department said Thursday that it recommends universal masking in all public venues, including retailers, restaurants, bars, libraries, fitness centers.

The health department says it’s recommendation is consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest guidance to slow the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

The CDC recommends universal mask wearing for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, in areas designated as having “substantial” transmission of the virus.

Ogle County says less than 50% of its eligible population has received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Winnebago and Boone County health departments have made similar recommendations, as they are also in “substantial” transmission status.