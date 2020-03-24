Ogle County health officials say no positive COVID-19 cases, have investigated hundreds

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Ogle County Health Department released a statement Tuesday to let its residents know it is working to trace and quarantine possible cases of COVID-19 to keep the public safe.

According to the health department, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in the county.

It’s staff says they have investigated 280 potential cases, with 38 negative test results and 29 people who were under quarantine have been released.

“Please follow “stay at home orders” and only make essential trips to the store. We are still asking that you call your healthcare provider if you are sick, limit contact with people outside of your immediate family, wash your hands frequently, cover your cough and sneeze. If everyone does their part we can reduce the spread of this virus!” the statement read.

Currently, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 1,535 cases in 32 counties in Illinois.

