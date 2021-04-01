Ogle County holds mass vaccination event at Byron High School

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — More than 1,000 people in Ogle County were vaccinated against COVID-19, at a mass vaccination event Thursday at Byron Middle School.

The event was held for those eligible in Phase 1B and 1B+, a new priority group for those who live in Ogle County.

Scott Lynch was one of the 1,200 people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine today.

With a wife working in the ER and an elderly father, Lynch said the decision to get the vaccine was an easy one.

“I just don’t want to take any chances of getting my father sick with all of this going on. It’s crazy,” he said.

Lynch drove two hours each way to receive his dose. He works in Ogle County but lives south of Chicago.

“The process was super easy,” he said. “I mean, literally, I walked through the door, within five minutes I had my shot. I mean, you can’t ask for better than that,” he said.

Humphrey David got the vaccine today, as well.

“Sometimes, I find myself having to travel. I know that in the future, they’re going to require [proof of] that for you to get on a plane,” David said.

He believes that the quicker people are vaccinated, the quicker life can return to normal.

“We need to get back to normal,” he said. “And I’m sick of wearing this thing (a mask). So, the faster every one of us gets the vaccine, everything goes back to normal and we can get rid of the masks.”

Stephenson County had a vaccination clinic earlier in the week. Tomorrow, there will be one at Belvidere High School for Boone County residents, and Saturday in Dixon, for Lee County residents.