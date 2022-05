OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline police K9 received a gift from a non-profit organization.

Ogle County Sheriff K9 “Haze” will be receiving a bullet and stab protective vest, all thanks to the organization “Vested Interest in K9s.” Their mission is to provide the vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. They have provided over 4,600 vests.

Haze is expected to receive the vest within eight to ten weeks.