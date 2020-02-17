Ogle County man accused of child pornography, raping 13-year-old girl

FORRESTON, Ill. (WTVO) — 19-year-old Devan Joens was arrested last week after police said he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl, in addition to allegedly being caught in the possession of child pornography.

Forreston Police say they began an investigation of Joens after receiving an allegation of the alleged abuse.

He was taken into custody on February 12th and charged with Criminal Sexual Abuse and three counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

He was held at the Ogle County Jail.

