Ogle County man arrested after search warrant finds meth, heroin, and cocaine

POLO, Ill. (WTVO) — The findings of a drug investigation have a Polo man facing several charges.

Around 1:15 p.m. on Friday, deputies with the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 300 block of N. Congress Avenue in Polo for an ongoing drug investigation.

During the search, deputies found methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine along with other drug paraphernalia.

53-year-old Robert Ennenga of Polo was taken into custody. Ennenga faces the following charges:

Possession of Methamphetamine 15g-100g (Class X Felony)

Possession of Controlled Substance, Cocaine (Class 4 Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Heroin (Class 4 Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Class A Misdemeanor)

Ennenga is currently being held in the Ogle County Jail.