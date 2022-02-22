OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A man in Mount Morris was taken to jail for not getting his dog a rabies vaccination.

On Sunday, February 20th, at 10:26 p.m., the Illinois State Police stopped Justin Coltrain, 41, for having a vehicle registration violation and disobeying a traffic control device on Fletcher Street and Main Street in Mount Morris.

The Trooper discovered that Coltrain was wanted on an Ogle County arrest warrant for “failure to inoculate dog,” according to ISP.

The Illinois Animal Control Act requires all dogs and cats 4 months of age or older to be vaccinated and a rabies tag purchased no later than 14 days after vaccination is given.

Ogle County charges a minimum $200 fine if a dog is not vaccinated and registered within 60 days.

Court records show that Coltrain twice failed to appear in court, in October and December 2021.

On Sunday, he was arrested and taken to the Ogle County Jail, where he paid 10% of his $10,000 bond and was released.

He is next required to appear in court on March 14th.