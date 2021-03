HILLCREST, Ill. (WTVO) — Ogle County police have arrested 44-year-old Jody Willis on five counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child.

The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation began in August 2020 when Willis is alleged to have had sexual contact with a female minor.

He is being held at the Ogle County Jail on a $500,000 bond.