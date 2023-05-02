FORRESTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Forreston have arrested Michael Gaston, 67, on six counts of Criminal Sexual Assault.

According to police, an investigation of Gaston was opened on February 18th after a report of possible criminal sexual abuse.

The investigation involved a minor under the age of 18, police said.

Gaston was booked into the Ogle County Jail and is being held without bond until his hearing.