OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Alexander Pierce, 28, of Princeton, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday after 167 grams of cocaine was found in his car.

According to the Ogle County State’s Attorney’s Office, Pierce was pulled over in the 7000 block of South Illinois Route 2 on April 13th, 2022, and Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies found the cocaine in his vehicle.

He was sentenced on the charge of Possession of 100-400 grams of Cocaine, which carries a sentencing range of 6-30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.