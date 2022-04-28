OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Eric Simpson, 38, has been sentenced to 30 years for predatory criminal sexual assault of a 14-year-old.

According to the Ogle County State’s Attorney, DeKalb Police began the investigation after allegations against Simpson were made on March 8th, 2020.

Investigators determined that Simpson had assaulted the victim over a period of years in both Ogle County and DeKalb counties.

On April 27th, 2022, Simpson learned his fate in court, that he would spend 30 years – the maximum penalty for the charge against him – in prison for the crime.