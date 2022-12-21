OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Ogle County offices will be closing their doors due to a winter storm heading towards the stateline.

All county offices will close at noon on Thursday and will reopen at 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office.

There are exceptions, however, as the Sheriff’s Office Administrative Building and the Ogle County Jail will remain open during normal business hours.

The sheriff’s office added that additional deputies will be added during the impacted hours, but residents should still expect a significant increase in response times.

Residents can download the “Ogle Safe” app for real-time notifications.