FORRESTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Ogle County are warning parents of a man in a black Audi sedan taking pictures outside of several area schools on Thursday morning.

According to Kings School Superintendent Matthew Lamb, school officials noticed the car parked across from the school and the subject taking “pictures of our surroundings and the front of the building.”

Lamb went outside to question the man, but he drove away.

The Ogle County Sheriff’s Department told the superintendent that the same car was seen at two other area schools the same morning.

Police will increase patrols at the schools as a precautionary measure, Lamb said.

The school district recommends that children walk in groups and not alone; avoid distractions such as cell phones and pay attention to their surroundings; run away from strangers and seek help from others; and immediately report any incident that makes them feel uncomfortable.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact the Ogle County Sheriff’s Department.