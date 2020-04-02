Ogle County reports 2nd case of coronavirus

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Ogle County announced that a second person, an adult in their 20s, has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Ogle County Health Department, further details about the patient will not be released to protect the family’s privacy.

Rochelle Memorial Hospital says the first case, reported Monday, is an adult in their 50’s.

