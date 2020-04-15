Ogle County reports additional case of coronavirus Wednesday

Live Now
OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Ogle County Health Department announced 1 additional case of coronavirus on Wednesday.

Ogle County currently has 28 positive cases of COVID-19 and 1 person, a woman in her 80’s, has died.

The Illinois Department of reports 1,346 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours, 80 new deaths.

There are now 24,593 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois, and 948 deaths.

