Ogle County reports additional case of coronavirus Wednesday

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Ogle County Health Department announced 1 additional case of coronavirus on Wednesday.
Ogle County currently has 28 positive cases of COVID-19 and 1 person, a woman in her 80’s, has died.
The Illinois Department of reports 1,346 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours, 80 new deaths.
There are now 24,593 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois, and 948 deaths.
MORE HEADLINES:
- 3 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Rock County
- WATCH LIVE: White House coronavirus task force to hold daily briefing
- New COVID-19 case reported in Whiteside County, total now at 30
- To love and to cherish: Nurse couple unites to fight virus
- Grant program to provide relief for Illinois restaurant employees during COVID-19 pandemic
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!