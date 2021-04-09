Ogle County Sheriff adds new K9 officer with Firehouse Subs grant

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office added a new K9 officer to its force, thanks to a $13,000 grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

K9 Haze is the department’s second K9, which will allow police to have a K9 team on duty every day.

“We are committed to helping organizations such as Ogle County Sheriff’s Office continue their lifesaving work within local communities. We are honored to be able to award this grant and do our part to ensure that Ogle County is safer for everyone, including first responders,” said the foundation’s executive director, Robin Peters.

The K9 will be used to assist in locating missing or endangered persons, criminal apprehension, drug detection, and officer protection.

The grant was one of 95 awarded by Firehouse Subs to public safety organizations this year, for a total of $1.8 million.

The sheriff’s department noted that Walmart also awarded a supplemental grant to cover the cost of equipment for K9 Haze.