OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Supreme Court rendered its decision on the SAFE-T Act’s cashless bail provision on Tuesday, ruling that cash bail can be eliminated in the state.

In a 5-2 ruling, Illinois’ highest court overturned a ruling by a Kankakee County judge that called the law unconstitutional.

The provision now goes into effect across the state on September 18th.

The SAFE-T Act’s Pretrial Fairness policy was passed in 2021, but multiple state’s attorneys, including Winnebago County’s J. Hanley, had concerns with the abolishment of the cash bail system, urging lawmakers to propose a constitutional amendment.

As America grappled with the fallout of George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis in 2020, the Illinois Black Caucus introduced the Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equality-Today Act (SAFE-T Act) in an effort to correct a perceived racial imbalance in the judicial system.

According to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, the cash bail system disproportionately impacts poor Black and brown communities, leading minorities to spend more time incarcerated while they await trial because they cannot afford to pay bail.

The new law grants judges the authority to determine who should be held in jail until their court date, but only if the person is a clear and present danger to another, or poses a flight risk.

Historically, prosecutors have asked for financial guarantees to ensure that someone accused of a crime comes back to face trial. For more serious crimes, the prosecutor can ask that the accused be held for a larger amount of bond, or be held without bail.

Under the new rules, judges can no longer issue a warrant when an offender fails to appear in court. Instead, the defendant must be served with a court order asking them to appear, and if they fail to appear a second time, a warrant for their arrest can be issued.

Sixty-four Illinois state’s attorneys filed lawsuits last year seeking to declare the law unconstitutional.

The Kankakee judge ruled in their favor, ruling that the Illinois Constitution requires a bail guarantee that an offender will appear for their court hearing.

“The cash bail, obviously, is something that impacts our court system in a positive manner because it makes people come back to court,” said Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle.

Today, the Illinois Supreme Court reversed the lower court’s ruling, saying “The Illinois Constitution of 1970 does not mandate that monetary bail is the only means to ensure criminal defendants appear for trials or the only means to protect the public.”

VanVickle says eliminating cash bail could have far-reaching implications that could cost taxpayers.

“It looks like the county will probably lose about $150,000 of operating [funds] that would go into the circuit clerk’s money. So again, that goes back on to the taxpayers,” he said.

Following this morning’s court decision, Gov. JB Pritzker released a statement saying the reform ensures “pre-trial detainment is determined by the danger an individual poses to the community instead of by their ability to pay their way out of jail.”

VanVickle disagrees, saying he will have to release about 50% of the inmates currently in custody in Ogle County when the lower court’s stay expires on September 18th, 2023.

“We don’t hold anybody on low-level crimes. You know, the big thing when [Gov. Pritzker] was talking about this, they talked about the single mother who was arrested in jail for stealing diapers. That’s not the case. That’s not the people that we hold. We hold the meth dealers, the cocaine dealers, people that have aggravated DUIs, and things like that. Those are the people that we have in custody,” he said.

Under the new law, only forcible felonies or domestic battery offenders will remain in jail.

“So, again, that’s…some of the gun crimes, but not all of the gun crimes, some of the sex cases, but not all of the sex cases. So, I mean, that’s going to be the biggest hurdle for us, is just the implementation based on the charge, because it is rather complex,” VanVickle said.

Regardless, VanVickle reiterated that his focus as sheriff is to put the safety of the public first.

“I want the public to realize that we’re still going to be out there doing our job. We’re still going to be out there with the intention to protect them and make this a great place to live, make this a community where we want our kids to come back to. Our kids want to come back and live after they go away to school or whatever it might be,” he said.

VanVickle added that his department was ready to implement the new rules on January 1st, and will be ready again on September 18th.