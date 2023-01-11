OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Sheriffs from Winnebago, Ogle, Stephenson, and Lee counties announced Wednesday that they will not enforce Illinois’ recently passed law that requires current owners of “assault weapons” to register with the state.

The Protect Illinois Communities Act bans the future sale of about 100 different semi-automatic pistols, shotguns, and rifles because they are now considered assault weapons. Long-gun magazines with more than 10 rounds and handgun magazines with more than 15 rounds are also now illegal in Illinois.

The law allows owners of certain semi-automatic guns to keep them but the weapons must be registered by Jan. 1, 2024. Violators can be charged with a Class 2 felony.

“People that owned these weapons prior to today will have until Jan. 1, 2024 to submit the endorsement affidavit stating that they possessed the banned item prior to Jan. 10, 2023,” Gov. JB Pritzker’s spokewoman, Jordan Abudayyeh said.

Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana, Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle, and Lee County Sheriff Clayton Whelan issued similarly worded statements on Wednesday, saying:

“When I was sworn into office, I accepted the duty to protect the rights provided to all of us in the Constitution. One of those enumerated rights is the right of the people to keep and bear arms provided under the 2nd amendment.

“I, among many others, believe that HB 5471 is a clear violation of the 2nd Amendment to the US Constitution. Therefore, as the custodian of the jail and chief law enforcement official for Ogle County, proclaim that neither myself or my office will be checking to ensure that lawful gun owners register their weapons with the State, nor will we be arresting or housing individuals that have been charged solely with non-compliance of this Act,” the statements continued.

Later, Stephenson County Steven Stovall said on Facebook, “Recently, the Illinois General Assembly passed House Bill 5471 and it was signed into law by Governor Pritzker. Let me be clear, this piece of legislation will do nothing to make our communities safer! Criminals don’t follow the laws, that is what makes them criminals. This unconstitutional legislation infringes on our 2nd Amendment Rights, which makes any enforcement of HB5471 contrary to my oath of office.

“As the custodian of the jail and chief law enforcement official for Stephenson County, neither myself nor my office will be checking to ensure that lawful gun owners register their weapons with the State, nor will we be arresting or housing law abiding individuals that have been arrested solely for non-compliance of this Act,” he continued.

State Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) says he and other gun owners will not follow the law because it’s unconstitutional.

The Illinois State Rifle Association has said it plans to file a lawsuit.