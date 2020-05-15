Ogle County Sheriff says he will not enforce Pritzker’s stay-at-home order

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office will not enforce Gov. JB Pritzker’s stay-at-home order, saying it exceeds the authority of the governor’s office.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Sheriff Brian VanVickle said, “The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office will not fine or arrest any individuals or businesses violating the governors order. This position is partial based from an April 2020 Appellate Prosecutors Office opinion stating the Executive Order has constitutional challenges and exceeds the authority of the Governors office.”

VanVickle said he was supporting a position by the Illinois Sheriff’s Association, which said “Illinois Sheriffs have been elected by their local citizens to keep their communities safe, a trust that every sheriff and sworn law enforcement officer holds dear. It is outrageous that the Governor is threatening retaliation against these leaders and the men and women of their offices. He is insulting heroic police officers, corrections officers and local voters.”

“We have all heard the experts recommendations and continue to provide the importance of social distancing, hand washing and wearing a mask (when social distancing is not possible). I will continue to stress the importance of these actions. This is your right but please understand your choices can and will have consequences to others,” VanVickle continued.

“I am in no way advising you to defy the order currently in place but explaining how the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office views the current order. Individuals holding professional licenses should consider potential revocation if they defy the Governors order. As we all know this has been an ever changing event and our position may changed based on future information or events.”

