OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Oregon woman accused of killing her young son has appeared in court.

Sarah Safranek was in court last week. A judge denied a defense request to appoint an expert during the hearing.

However, the judge did name a licensed psychologist, who will perform an evaluation of Safranek.

Safranek is charged with five counts of First-Degree Murder and one count of Aggravated Battery to a Child. She has pled not guilty.

Nathaniel Burton, 7, died in their Oregon home in February 2021. Charging documents said that Safranek strangled him.

Nathaniel Burton

No trial date has been set.