OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Oregon woman accused of killing her young son has appeared in court.
Sarah Safranek was in court last week. A judge denied a defense request to appoint an expert during the hearing.
However, the judge did name a licensed psychologist, who will perform an evaluation of Safranek.
Safranek is charged with five counts of First-Degree Murder and one count of Aggravated Battery to a Child. She has pled not guilty.
Nathaniel Burton, 7, died in their Oregon home in February 2021. Charging documents said that Safranek strangled him.
No trial date has been set.