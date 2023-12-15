LEAF RIVER, Ill. (WTVO) — Ogle County police arrested Silvia Rogers, 56, for battery at a church, but was released without bail. Later that day, she was arrested again for criminal property damage against the same victim.

According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Leaf River Methodist Church, at 104 3rd Street, around 10:34 a.m. on December 10th for a reported battery.

Rogers was arrested at the scene and taken to the Ogle County Jail, where she was released under the Pretrial Fairness Act and given a notice to appear at a future court date.

According to police, around 1:27 p.m., police responded to a complaint of criminal damage to property. Deputies responded to an address in the 100 block of Main Street, and Rogers was identified as the suspect. She was arrested on charges of Criminal Damage to Property and Criminal Trespass to Property.

This time, she was booked into the Ogle County Jail and held without bail until her first court appearance.